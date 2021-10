Michael Amble, intensive supervised release agent for the Minnesota Department of Corrections recently received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Bemidji Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1260 for his donations of picnic tables to the VFW.

"The tables were made by individuals participating in the Minnesota DOC Challenge Incarceration Program," a release said. "The materials and labor were provided by the clients in lieu of community service work hours and were donated to non-profit agencies."