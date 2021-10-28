Seventh-grader Tristan Jacobson has been playing the trombone in band since April of last year and took private lessons over the summer. He chose to start playing the trombone because one of his friends wanted to play it also. Tristan also plays in jazz band and wants to continue to improve as a musician, a release said.

Eighth-grader Samuel Urban decided to join the choir because singing is a lot of fun. Sam enjoys choir because the class laughs a lot. Along with performing music, Sam also enjoys listening to music. In the future, Sam would like to continue to learn how to play the trumpet, guitar, piano and practice singing, the release said.

Eighth-grader Duane Strong is in 3D art class this year. Duane likes working with cardboard, popsicle sticks and hot glue for his sculptures, and says that he likes to build things completely from scratch. Duane likes making art because it’s fun, the release said.

Eighth-grader cello player Dalton Barry's favorite type of music to play is classical music: "Prelude" by Bach, "Bourree" by Squire and "Sonata" by Roberg. Currently, she’s playing Allegro for two cellos by Vivaldi. Dalton enjoys playing music because it's calming and beautiful to listen to, and it can be very fun and challenging. One of Dalton’s musical goals is to learn all of the songs for the next symphony concert in December, and improve with her timing and sight-reading skills, the release said.