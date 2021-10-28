The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up recently met up and awarded grants to 18 area nonprofit and community organizations totaling $43,222.

"Many local programs and nonprofit organizations benefit from Operation Round Up, a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives," a release said. "The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities."

The next application deadline is March 2022, and details can be found at beltramielectric.com.