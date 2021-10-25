BEMIDJI -- The Otto Bremer Trust recently invested $60,000 in youth at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area through a project called "Building Emotion and Cultural Assets."

The proposed project is a three-way partnership between the club, Peacemaker Resources and Bemidji State University. The partnership seeks to foster consistency and wrap-around care for the social emotional health of club youth ages 6-18 and their families, a release said.

The project will focus on partnering with Peacemaker Resources to provide a social emotional learning, or SEL, coach and trainers to offer club members, families, staff and board the necessary tools to enhance their social emotional health.

"SEL is a process by which individuals are able to interpret and manage their emotions, establish positive relationships, feel empathy for others, and make responsible choices," the release said. "These skills provide a foundation for improved academic performance, increased positive social behaviors and supportive relationships, fewer negative behaviors, and diminished emotional distress."