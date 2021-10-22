Thomas Johnston, vice-principal for high school operations at Heartland Christian Academy, was recently honored for 19 years of full-time service during an event held at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Spurgeon College in Kansas City, Mo.

Johnston was hired at Heartland Christian Academy in August to oversee the second year of the new high school, a release said. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2001 and has 35 years of teaching experience, having taught Bible and evangelism in Africa, Europe, Russia, Canada and the United States.

Johnston comes to Heartland with 19 years of pastoral experience in the Christian and Missionary Alliance St. Lawrence District, Evangelical Free Church of Canada, Evangelical Free Church of America and the Southern Baptist Convention.

“The time is ripe for an Evangelical Christian High School education here in Bemidji," Johnston said in the release.

For information on Heartland Christian High School, email tom.johnston@heartlandbemidji.org.