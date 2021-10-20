BEMIDJI -- Anyone visiting Third Street in downtown Bemidji on Wednesday morning may have been asked to “Petal It Forward.”
Staff from Netzer’s Floral were set up outside Third Street Station handing out 200 free bouquets of flowers to anyone out and about. Lucky recipients were given two bouquets -- one to keep and another to share with a loved one, coworker or even a stranger, as Netzer’s put it.
Netzer’s is a member of the Society of American Florists, which partners with shops across the country for the program.
“University research reveals that flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and a long-term positive effect on moods,” Netzer’s Floral said in a release. “Now, a survey has found that, when it comes to flowers, it’s just as good to give as it is to receive.”
After receiving their bouquets, recipients were asked to continue to spread the joy by posting their flowers on social media with the hashtag #petalitforward.
Bob Wilson, center, thanks Netzer’s Floral owner Amy Nelson for his bouquet of flowers while participating in the “Petal It Forward” event with Jack Spangenburg on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, along Third Street in downtown Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Staff from Netzer’s Floral were posted up outside Third Street Station handing out 200 free bouquets of flowers for their “Petal It Forward” event on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, along Third Street in downtown Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
BreAnnene Willson and Alicia Boyer, who both work at Netzer’s Floral, invite downtown visitors to take bouquets for the “Petal It Forward” event on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, along Third Street in downtown Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Amy Nelson, center, owner of Netzer’s Floral, organizes some flowers for their “Petal It Forward” event on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, along Third Street in downtown Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)