BEMIDJI -- Anyone visiting Third Street in downtown Bemidji on Wednesday morning may have been asked to “Petal It Forward.”

Staff from Netzer’s Floral were set up outside Third Street Station handing out 200 free bouquets of flowers to anyone out and about. Lucky recipients were given two bouquets -- one to keep and another to share with a loved one, coworker or even a stranger, as Netzer’s put it.

Netzer’s is a member of the Society of American Florists, which partners with shops across the country for the program.

“University research reveals that flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and a long-term positive effect on moods,” Netzer’s Floral said in a release. “Now, a survey has found that, when it comes to flowers, it’s just as good to give as it is to receive.”

After receiving their bouquets, recipients were asked to continue to spread the joy by posting their flowers on social media with the hashtag #petalitforward.