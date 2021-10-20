BEMIDJI -- Marketplace Foods is holding its fourth annual Power of Pink promotion through October at the Bemidji location, 2000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

During the event, 10% of all pink products in the Bakery Department will be donated to the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji, a release said.

The Power of Pink promotion began in Minot, N.D., in 2010 and has grown each year since, the release said. For more information about this event or to find out how to become involved this year or in future power of pink promotions, contact Marketplace Foods bakery manager Betsy Cory at (218) 444-1400.