Theroux has led numerous GIS efforts that have contributed to the greater good of the residents and industry in Minnesota, the results of which are tangible and continue to deliver for the state and its communities. These contributions were particularly valuable during her tenure on the Governor’s Council on Geographic Information, a release said.

Theroux's career started with the USDA Forest Service on the Chippewa National Forest. A short time later, she joined Pro-West and Associates in Walker, where she worked for 24 years. She started as a technician, became an owner of Pro-West, and worked her way to CEO.

Theroux developed countless people and their careers and always made time for individuals looking to start or advance their careers in GIS. She lectured at Bemidji State University as an adjunct professor, contributing to growing a sustainable community of GIS professionals to continue the high standard of GIS in Minnesota.

“Annette’s work exemplifies a lifetime of engagement and contribution to the Minnesota geospatial community and beyond," said Dan Ross, chief geographic information officer for the state of Minnesota. "Her work has inspired others to do the same. Lifetime engagement and a sense of volunteerism like Annette’s are the reasons the Minnesota geospatial community is held as a model for others to pursue.”