Conservation Officer Hannah Mischler and her K9 Officer Storm recently paid a visit to a Bemidji Lions Club meeting.
Officer Mischler gave an overview of some of their duties, which include search and rescue as well as enforcing fish and game laws. Storm is trained to search out individuals, firearms and zebra mussels, a release said.
A question and answer period followed the presentation. Topics discussed included the upcoming deer season, CWD testing, coyote hunting and the expanding turkey numbers, the release said.