BEMIDJI -- Restaurants from around the community will offer specials or donate a portion of the day's sales to the United Way of Bemidji Area in this year's Restaurant Week, held Oct. 11-15.
During the five-day event, 13 restaurants are set to offer deals or donate partial sales to the United Way, a release said.
Here's a look at the schedule for the week:
Monday, Oct. 11:
- Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
- CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of sales.
- Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
- Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
- Lucky Dogs will donate 10% of sales.
Tuesday, Oct. 12:
- Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
- CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.
- Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
- Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
- Slim’s Bar & Grill will donate all profits from pop sales.
Wednesday, Oct. 13:
- Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
- CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.
- Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
- Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
- Raphael’s Bakery will donate 10% of sales.
- Bemidji Brewing will donate 100% of soft pretzels and beer cheese sauce sales.
- Minnesota Nice Cafe will donate 10% of sales.
- Big Apple Bagels will donate 10% of sales.
Thursday, Oct. 14:
- Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
- CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.
- Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
- Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
- Wild Hare Bistro will donate 20% of sales.
- Bemidji Brewing will donate 100% of soft pretzels and beer cheese sauce sales.
- Countryside Restaurant will donate 10% of sales.
Friday, Oct. 15:
- Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
- Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
- Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
- Wild Hare Bistro will donate 20% of sales.
- Bemidji Brewing will donate 100% of soft pretzels and beer cheese sauce sales.