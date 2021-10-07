BEMIDJI -- Restaurants from around the community will offer specials or donate a portion of the day's sales to the United Way of Bemidji Area in this year's Restaurant Week, held Oct. 11-15.

During the five-day event, 13 restaurants are set to offer deals or donate partial sales to the United Way, a release said.

Here's a look at the schedule for the week:

Monday, Oct. 11:

Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.

CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of sales.

Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.

Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.

Lucky Dogs will donate 10% of sales.

Tuesday, Oct. 12:

Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.

CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.

Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.

Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.

Slim’s Bar & Grill will donate all profits from pop sales.

Wednesday, Oct. 13:

Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.

CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.

Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.

Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.

Raphael’s Bakery will donate 10% of sales.

Bemidji Brewing will donate 100% of soft pretzels and beer cheese sauce sales.

Minnesota Nice Cafe will donate 10% of sales.

Big Apple Bagels will donate 10% of sales.

Thursday, Oct. 14:

Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.

CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.

Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.

Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.

Wild Hare Bistro will donate 20% of sales.

Bemidji Brewing will donate 100% of soft pretzels and beer cheese sauce sales.

Countryside Restaurant will donate 10% of sales.

Friday, Oct. 15: