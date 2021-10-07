BEMIDJI -- Restaurants from around the community will offer specials or donate a portion of the day's sales to the United Way of Bemidji Area in this year's Restaurant Week, held Oct. 11-15.

During the five-day event, 13 restaurants are set to offer deals or donate partial sales to the United Way, a release said.

Here's a look at the schedule for the week:

Monday, Oct. 11:

  • Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
  • Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
  • CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of sales.
  • Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
  • Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
  • Lucky Dogs will donate 10% of sales.
Tuesday, Oct. 12:

  • Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
  • Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
  • CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.
  • Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
  • Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
  • Slim’s Bar & Grill will donate all profits from pop sales.

Wednesday, Oct. 13:

  • Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
  • Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
  • CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.
  • Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
  • Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
  • Raphael’s Bakery will donate 10% of sales.
  • Bemidji Brewing will donate 100% of soft pretzels and beer cheese sauce sales.
  • Minnesota Nice Cafe will donate 10% of sales.
  • Big Apple Bagels will donate 10% of sales.

Thursday, Oct. 14:

  • Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
  • Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
  • CK Dudley’s will donate 10% of lunch sales.
  • Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
  • Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
  • Wild Hare Bistro will donate 20% of sales.
  • Bemidji Brewing will donate 100% of soft pretzels and beer cheese sauce sales.
  • Countryside Restaurant will donate 10% of sales.

Friday, Oct. 15:

  • Dunn Brothers Coffee will donate all profits from brewed coffee.
  • Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will donate $1 from every soup sold.
  • Dairy Queen will donate 5% of sales.
  • Lueken’s Village Foods will donate 10% of Caribou Coffee sales.
  • Wild Hare Bistro will donate 20% of sales.
  • Bemidji Brewing will donate 100% of soft pretzels and beer cheese sauce sales.