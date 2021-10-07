The Bemidji Lions Club recently attended a practice session with members of the Bemidji Fire Department to show appreciation and offer refreshments to firefighters.

The event was the first in a series of "Project Gratitude" community service projects put on by the Bemidji Lions Club that aim to highlight frontline workers and first responders.

"After a very interesting session, the Bemidji Lions provided coffee, donuts and water to the firefighters in appreciation for all they do for Bemidji and the surrounding townships," a release said.