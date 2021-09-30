The MU Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional women educators’ organization in Bemidji and surrounding areas, recently met at Horace May Elementary to present an educational program.

The program was given by DKG MU Chapter President Kate Pearson, who shared the 40-year project of staff and community members to create the Horace May Diversity Trail and the newly installed mural depicting the journey.

The wooded area behind Horace May has been designated as a Minnesota Certified School Forest and has provided an outdoor learning environment for the school, a release said. The guided trail is open to the public in off-school hours.