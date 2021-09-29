BEMIDJI -- Community members made their voices heard during a “World Cafe Conversation on Community Resilience” hosted by BSU’s Environmental Advisory Committee at the AIRC Tuesday, Sept. 28.

In an effort to gain community input and feedback for the university’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan, about 15 participants engaged in conversations for two of the seven resilience indicators of their choice -- economic opportunity, health and wellness, materials and waste, housing, energy, water and transportation.

After a brief welcome from Sustainability Project Manager Jordan Lutz, Environmental Studies Assistant Professor Anna Carlson kicked off the night by defining “resilience” as “the ability of a system or community to survive disruption and to anticipate, adapt and flourish in the face of change.”

Attendees were then dismissed to enjoy a socially distanced meal outside on the patio before returning for their table conversations.

Participants used the guiding question, “What conditions allow or challenge the ability of people in our community to thrive?” to discuss their chosen indicators along with drafts of BSU’s 2021 Climate Action Plan specific to each table’s topic.

Minnesota GreenCorps member Andrew Miller took part in the transportation and water indicator conversations, noting issues with accessibility for clean water and reliable transportation.

“We see that there is a discrepancy between people based on certain justice issues and that accessibility can be limited to you based on various socioeconomic factors,” Miller said.

Miller continued by detailing water treatment as well as climate change as it relates to future water access and harvesting. Public transit, safe biking infrastructure and parking were some common talking points for the transportation indicator.

For energy, conversations revolved around utility infrastructure, Bemidji building rooftops with solar energy potential and energy burdens -- the percentage of gross household income spent on energy costs.

Economic opportunity topics included broadband access for remote employment and education, expanding community job/internship placement programs and links between physical/mental health and economic opportunities.

Health and wellness topics were focused on bicycle-friendly businesses and bike paths, creating a more walkable community and trail systems.

Affordable housing locations, current statistics surrounding homeless youth and housing quality were topics covered for the housing indicator.

Conversations about materials and waste included waste reduction programs, landfill/recycling capacities and campus waste.

The Environmental Advisory Committee plans to incorporate participants’ notes into their Climate Action Plan moving forward.

“I have a lot of lingering questions that I want to reach out to get more details on, but bring in even more voices,” Carlson mentioned after the event. “I think (this event) gave us a really good grounding and knowledge that we can use to go into a more targeted direction and build out that network of information.”

Carlson emphasized the relationships that are created through the committee’s work and hosting the event in person this year.

“I really love the opportunity to get together in person after the last year of virtual meetings even if we had to do it socially distanced and in smaller numbers,” Carlson said. “I feel the relationships are going to continue in the community long after this conversation is done.”

Keeping BSU’s commitment to environmental stewardship in mind, Miller mentioned that, “When we talk about trying to create change, we have to start somewhere. And that is here.”

BSU/NTC President Faith Hensrud signed the Campus Climate Commitment in April 2019, which incorporated resilience planning along with carbon neutrality planning and deepening planning efforts with the surrounding community.

To fulfill the requirements of the Climate Commitment, BSU engaged Precipitate, a Minneapolis-based planning firm, to help create a Campus and Community Resilience Plan and updated Climate Action Plan. Signing the commitment enabled the campus to secure additional resources.

More information on BSU’s climate resiliency efforts can be found at www.bemidjistate.edu/offices/sustainability.