Evangelical Free Church partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 21 which helped collect a total of 41 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 42 people volunteered to donate blood and 36 were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Tuesday. Six donors also came forward to donate Power Red cells, a process that collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor, a release said.

The event was made possible by Nicole Duvall, who assisted in registering donors, and Evangelical Free Church for providing the location.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org. The next blood drive at Evangelical Free Church is set for Nov. 3.