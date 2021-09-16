Kampgrounds of America recently announced Dennis Mongold as the new owner of the Bemidji KOA Journey.

“I used to run a trucking department, but my best friend has owned a KOA in Washington for 25 years. I worked there a few years and knew I wanted to eventually own a campground,” Mongold said in a release. “It was always the retirement plan.”

Mongold said he’s spent his first full season making plans for future renovations.

“A major improvement we’re doing this winter is some staining on the cabins. We’re also adding air conditioners in our cabins,” Mongold said in the release. “More than anything we’re going to spend this winter giving it some TLC and cleaning it up.”

Bemidji KOA Journey is located at 510 Brightstar Road NW, and is open May 1 through Nov. 12.