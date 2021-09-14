BEMIDJI -- A silent auction will be held at JD’s Outpost Bar and Grill Sept. 17-19 in Solway to benefit Gianna McKeon and her family.

Gianna, 10, has been diagnosed with telangiectatic osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. She and the McKeon family have been traveling to Minneapolis regularly for her to undergo treatment at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

The silent auction will be open for bidding from 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19. Those who wish to donate items or cash to the auction should contact Danielle Nelson at (218) 556-5605.

The Bemidji High School football team has also rallied around the family, as McKeon is a former assistant coach for the Lumberjacks. The football booster club created a “Jacks for Gianna” campaign that raised $5,000 for the family. BHS’ coaches wore “Team G. Pearl” shirts during the Jacks’ game against Rogers on Sept. 2 to honor Gianna.