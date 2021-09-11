BEMIDJI -- Two decades after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, members of the Bemidji community and local emergency personnel came together on Saturday morning to commemorate the anniversary.

Surrounded by flashing fire trucks and police cars, dozens of people gathered in the Marketplace Foods parking lot for the event hosted by the Bemidji Fire Department.

To kick off the event, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard presented the colors, followed by music from Bemidji bagpiper Jim Dougherty, who played throughout the event and also sang the national anthem.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince welcomed the crowd, thanking the Bemidji Fire Department, volunteers and the Honor Guard for putting on the program.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years, because in some ways it seems like it was yesterday, and in some ways it seems like it was a lifetime ago,” Prince said. “But nevertheless, we know the sacrifices many people made -- from firefighters to our fellow citizens to passengers on airplanes on that very fateful day.”

Prince’s remarks were followed by the event’s first moment of silence at 7:46 a.m., denoting the time that American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower 20 years ago. Five subsequent moments of silence were held throughout the event, for the crashes of United Airlines 175, Flight 77 and Flight 93, as well as the collapsing of the North and South Towers.

Derek Claypool, Bemidji Fire Department and law enforcement chaplain, spoke to attendees about courage throughout generations, noting the bravery displayed by first responders on 9/11.

“We heard stories of courage on the planes, on the ground and of course as people were running out of the towers, the first responders were running into the towers and lost their lives,” Claypool said before finishing off his speech with a group prayer.

Also on display at the event was a special edition 9/11 memorial Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with a badge on the front that read “Never forget. Never again” and “343” to symbolize the number of firefighters who died on 9/11.

Bemidji Firefighter Chris Oelrich said when his friend, and owner of the bike, found out about the event he insisted the motorcycle be on display as a special memorial for the firefighters.

“The 343 badge is on the front of every one of the (special edition bikes) for the 343 firemen lost,” Oelrich said.

Bemidji Fire Captain Ben Hein, who spearheaded organizing the memorial event, said his motivation was primarily to bring awareness to the important anniversary of 9/11.

Hein also explained that the day was a time for fire departments to come together in a time of remembrance and reflection.

“For me, this day is not about the Bemidji Fire Department, it’s about all fire departments, because we’re all one big brother and sisterhood. When something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us,” Hein said. “This is a very proud and very terrible day.”

Hein added that even though it may just seem like another busy fall day, he felt he had to do his part to make sure the day was commemorated in a special way.

“We hope that the flag gets some notice, and people drive by and at least for a moment, they think about it,” Hein said. “Years ago on this day, we swore we’d never forget. “We knew people were busy and not able to show up to all this, but even if you’re just like ‘oh yeah, 9/11,’ then we did what we were supposed to do.”