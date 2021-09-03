BEMIDJI -- Aaron Heger of Nevis was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony on Aug. 16 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji.

Scoutmaster Pat Brown of Troop 4082 presided over Heger’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the event. The Eagle Scout award is the highest and most coveted rank in scouting; the last major step in the advancement program. Fewer than 4% of all scouts in the U.S. reach the rank of Eagle Scout, a release said.

Joe Hobson, Heger’s godfather, great uncle and Eagle Scout of 60 years, lit the Eagle Scout candle and renewed the oath while Heger took the Eagle Scout oath.

Heger’s final Eagle Scout service project was the construction of three walking bridges for the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and can be seen at North Country Park, the release said.