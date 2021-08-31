ST. PAUL -- Thirteen-year-old Sawyer Corcoran fiddled his way to multiple awards at the Minnesota State Fair Fiddle Contest that took place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29, at the fairgrounds in St. Paul.

Held by the Minnesota State Fiddlers Association, this annual competition took place across two days. The first day included four age divisions of competition: adult, junior, young adult and open. The second day featured championship playoffs, fe-fi-faux, heritage and best waltz.

Participating in four divisions, Sawyer took first place in his junior division playing “Roxanna Waltz,” although he was originally awarded second during the Saturday awards.

Upon returning for the second day’s events, his family was informed that there was a mis-tally and he had actually won his division.

“I was happy with any placement, but it was a nice surprise to walk in there and hear ‘we have some news for you,’” Sawyer said.

The junior division was Sawyer’s most anticipated section to play for as he explained he had the music picked out and almost fully prepared before COVID hit. The 2020 contest was subsequently called off as Sawyer held onto his junior piece until he could compete again.

Sawyer participated in this contest for the first time in 2019, so this year’s event couldn't come soon enough.

“It was very exciting to be back,” Sawyer said. “Last year was a slower year, so it was nice to be able to get out and do it again.”

Sawyer took advantage of the contest offering accompanists of which each contestant could take their pick. In his case, Sawyer already knew his accompanist, full-time guitarist Bill Cagley.

“My dad normally plays, but he wasn’t able to be at the fair this year,” Sawyer said. “We met (Cagley) at bluegrass festivals in the past.”

With Cagley as a familiar face, both did their due diligence in rehearsals prior to performing onstage. Sawyer also took the opportunity to prepare other pieces for other divisions thanks to the additional time that came with last year’s cancellation.

In addition to his age group, Sawyer placed second in the fe-fi-faux division, which involved playing a fiddle song on an instrument other than the fiddle, for which Sawyer played “Brilliancy” on mandolin.

He also won first in the Best Waltz division with “Georgiana Moon” and placed fourth playing “Devil’s Waltz” for the heritage category, which involved speaking on the piece’s origins or other fun facts before performing.

“I start gathering pieces to play months beforehand and start working on them,” Sawyer said. “I try to have them ready a couple weeks before the contest and play at other events before playing at the contest.”

Hooked on music

Sawyer has participated in other contests including the Mountain Iron Fiddle Contest that took place Aug. 14 and also keeps busy in various bands, including Not Your Average Family Band. The band is made up of Sawyer, his mom Leah, sister Natalie, Jeff Sawyer and Jan Marks.

“Music is such an integral part of our family’s history and I just can’t imagine it not being a part of our life,” Leah Corcoran said. “I have no doubt it will always be a part of our kid’s life as it has ours.”

Sawyer described always being around music when he was younger and brought up trying to play everything in his dad’s instrument repair shop.

After being disappointed that he couldn’t play a ukulele using a wooden pizza cutter, the family decided to start Sawyer with violin lessons and his grandma signed him up for fiddle camp soon afterward at just 4 years old.

“I instantly got hooked on the style of music, so we found a teacher at the camp and took lessons with them for eight years,” Sawyer said.

Those eight years have seen Sawyer become active not only with the family band but also with No Rest for the Pickers, a branch-off group he started around four years ago featuring bluegrass, Cajun, old-time and American folk music.

“His musical taste has been growing and evolving,” Leah said. “He’s been expanding his musical taste and it’s a parenting priority to support (Sawyer and Natalie's) love for music.”

Sawyer’s other involvements include performing alongside Eric Carlson, a guitarist and assistant professor of technology, art and design at Bemidji State, at various local events.

Leah complimented the Bemidji area as a strong support system for her children’s musical development through performance opportunities and training.

“Bemidji’s a great place to live due to the rich arts culture here,” Leah said. “Other musicians have encouraged and supported them as they’ve learned and grown and have even invited them to come on stage with them.”

Sawyer would consider pursuing music as a career choice, though maybe not long-term.

“I would consider a touring band; that could be quite fun,” Sawyer said. “I’ve considered going to school for (music), but haven’t quite thought it all out yet.”

Regardless of career choice, Leah knows that music will always be a part of their family.

“Even if he doesn’t pursue music as an adult, having music as a part of who you are opens you up to so many relationships and connections to other people,” Leah said. “When you’re playing music, there’s nothing else of significance.”