According to a release, around 739 members and guests attended the first annual Beltrami Electric Night at the Fair, where they were greeted by Touchstone Energy mascots LED Lucy and Solar Sam. Fairgoers also enjoyed a free concert in the grandstand, watched a live high voltage electrical safety demonstration and were able to get a ride in the bucket of a Beltrami Electric line truck.

Members attended the business meeting at the Marilyn Shutter Country Stage, which featured a financial update from Director of Finance and Corporate Services Arlene Hogquist, as well as a cooperative update from President and CEO Jared Echternach. Sharon Lembke, president for the Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up, presented on the success of the program. The board recognized Judy Honer for her years of service as a director on the BEC board of directors, the release said.

The election results were as follows: In District 3, candidate Michael Monsrud received 1,094 votes and Charles (Charlie) Parson received 766 votes. Incumbent District 6 director John Lund ran unopposed and received 1,729 votes. In District 9, candidate Sharon Lembke ran unopposed and received 1,724 votes. In addition, the 2020 annual meeting minutes were approved by the majority vote of the members.

Next year’s Annual Meeting and Night at the Fair is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10, 2022, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.