The Friends of the Carnegie and the Herbert and Vivian Olson Children’s Reading Fund are set to donate to local elementary schools and libraries for the purchase of library books for children from pre-K through third grade.

“Since we were unable to hold our regular Storytime at the Carnegie this past year due to the pandemic, we wanted to find another way to bring the joy of reading to area children," President of the Friends Suzanne Liapis said in a release. "We felt that reaching out to help purchase library books for local schools would be a great way to expand our program, and at the same time show our support in this time of budget challenges.”

Grants have been made to Bemidji Area Schools to purchase new library books for Horace May, JW Smith, Solway, Northern and Lincoln Elementary Schools, as well as the Early Childhood Family Education program, the release said. Other grants have been given to St. Philips School, Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners, Schoolcraft Learning Community, Heartland Christian Academy and the Bemidji Public Library.

"The intent is to enable these organizations to expand their book selections for the youngest readers and the family members who read to them," the release said.

Storytime at the Carnegie, a free program for preschoolers, began in 2019. The Friends of the Carnegie plans to restart the program again in the fall. Storytime was started due to a donation from the Herbert and Vivian Olson Children’s Reading Program, in support of early childhood education and children’s literacy.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Carnegie, or to volunteer as a Storytime reader, visit friendsofthecarnegie.org, follow the Friends of the Carnegie Facebook page, or email info@friendsofthecarnegie.org.