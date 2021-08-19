The Lutheran Home Association, TLHA, recently named Jill Kirk of Bemidji as a recipient of the "Care of the Soul" leadership award.

"The purpose of this award is to recognize individuals who faithfully serve the Lord and provide leadership in special ministries with an emphasis on creating public awareness about these ministries, and sharing the Gospel with those populations who are often forgotten," a release said.

Kirk leads the Jesus Cares Ministries program at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and found innovative ways to reach individuals in group homes during the pandemic.

“We are blessed with dedicated and faithful volunteers across our ministry and throughout our Jesus Cares Ministries programs,” TLHA President of Ministry Mark Hayes said in the release.

TLHA is a not-for-profit ministry that offers health care, housing and spiritual outreach services to seniors and individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities.