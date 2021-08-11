BEMIDJI -- The 23rd annual Sanford Health Taco Fest, which kicked off the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival on Wednesday, Aug. 4, raised nearly $30,000 for the United Way of Bemidji Area.

The all-day event included a meal of fry bread tacos, a drink and dessert for $10, with live music by Rhonda and Orlando in the evening.

This year, Sanford Health collaborated with Lueken’s Village Foods and the United Way to serve a record number of more than 2,500 tacos. The event raised nearly $30,000, which is the most a Taco Fest has raised to date, a release said.

“We are grateful for the tremendous turnout and community support for the United Way,” said Susan Jarvis, President and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, in a release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the United Way on other projects and the great work they do here in our community.”

Sponsors of the event included Culligan, Nei Bottling, Performance Food Service, RP Broadcasting, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Paul Bunyan Communications and the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.