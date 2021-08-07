BEMIDJI -- The parade of teams, opening ceremony and sprint cup races kicked off Dragon Boat weekend on Friday night in Bemidji.

The 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival was opened with the parade of teams led by the Buena Vista Ski Patrol.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince then had the honors of "waking the dragon" ahead of the 8th Annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races, featuring 14 teams racing for the cup.

Here's a look at Saturday’s schedule:

8 to 9 a.m. -- 7th annual 5k run/walk

9 to 9:30 a.m. -- 1/2k Kids Fun Run

8 to 10 a.m. -- Race Day Breakfast in the Dragon’s Den

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- Merchandise tent open

8:45 a.m. -- Mandatory all team managers meeting

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Round 1 Heats: Dragon Boat Races

9 a.m. to midnight -- Dragon’s Den open

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- Food court open

1:30 to 4:15 p.m. -- Round 2 Heats: Dragon Boat Races

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. -- Finals: Dragon Boat Races

5:30 to 6 p.m. -- Dragon Boat Festival Awards and Closing Ceremonies

6 to 11 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Corey Medina & Brothers

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances.

For more information, visit 2021.bemidjidragonboat.com.