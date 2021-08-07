BEMIDJI -- The parade of teams, opening ceremony and sprint cup races kicked off Dragon Boat weekend on Friday night in Bemidji.

The 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival was opened with the parade of teams led by the Buena Vista Ski Patrol.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince then had the honors of "waking the dragon" ahead of the 8th Annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races, featuring 14 teams racing for the cup.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, left, waves after “waking the dragon” to open the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the waterfront. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, left, waves after “waking the dragon” to open the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the waterfront. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Here's a look at Saturday’s schedule:

Newsletter signup for email alerts

  • 8 to 9 a.m. -- 7th annual 5k run/walk

  • 9 to 9:30 a.m. -- 1/2k Kids Fun Run

  • 8 to 10 a.m. -- Race Day Breakfast in the Dragon’s Den

  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- Merchandise tent open

  • 8:45 a.m. -- Mandatory all team managers meeting

  • 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Round 1 Heats: Dragon Boat Races

  • 9 a.m. to midnight -- Dragon’s Den open

  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- Food court open

  • 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. -- Round 2 Heats: Dragon Boat Races

  • 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. -- Finals: Dragon Boat Races

  • 5:30 to 6 p.m. -- Dragon Boat Festival Awards and Closing Ceremonies

  • 6 to 11 p.m. -- Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Corey Medina & Brothers

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances.

The Dragon Divas, from St. Paul, participate in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Dragon Divas, from St. Paul, participate in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Teams race for the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Teams race for the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

The Nordic Whitecaps, from the Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team, walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Nordic Whitecaps, from the Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team, walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

The HydraHeads, of Headwaters Canoe and Kayak, walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The HydraHeads, of Headwaters Canoe and Kayak, walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

For more information, visit 2021.bemidjidragonboat.com.