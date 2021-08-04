BEMIDJI -- Hundreds of community members attended the Boys and Girls Club’s National Night Out, or “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the field between JW Smith Elementary School and the club itself.

In an effort to promote crime prevention, healthy community relationships and overall camaraderie, several activities had children and adults alike participating in a drunk driving simulator, car crash simulator, and a mock crime scene among other scenarios.

Numerous vendors provided information as well, including the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Headwaters Music and Arts, Support Within Reach and more.

“This event is all about making connections and allowing people to interact with officers in a non-threatening manner,” said Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin. “By building relationships you’re also building trust, and the community needs to trust that law enforcement is here for good and that building trust equals a safer community.”

The Boys and Girls Club has partnered with the Bemidji Police Department year after year to host the event along with other activities.

“We already have a positive working relationship, and collaborating to host an event with a family friendly environment is fun,” said Andrea Kent, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. “Seeing children embrace law officers and talking and visiting with each other makes this really positive for everyone.”

Kent welcomes everyone who wants to get involved with the Boys and Girls Club. Volunteer information can be found at www.bgcbemidji.org.