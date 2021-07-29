First Lutheran Church partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Tuesday, July 27 at the church, which helped collect a total of 68 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 74 people volunteered to donate blood and 59 were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Tuesday. Nine donors also came forward to donate Power Red cells, a process that collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were also 13 first-time volunteers, a release said.

The event was made possible by blood drive coordinator Karen Peterson, The Care Team which sponsored the drive, as well as others who assisted, including Harriet Gibbons, Lisa Bruns, Susan Lind, Geri Nynas, Barbara Horn and Karen Olson.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org. The next blood drive at First Lutheran Church is set for Sept. 21.