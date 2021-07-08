Chad Harding has been a staple in planning the Boys and Girls Club’s annual gala and has chaired the gala committee for seven years. Chad’s extensive knowledge in events and sales, and ultimately his passion for the club’s mission, is what drives his volunteerism and dedication. He goes above and beyond the call of duty as a volunteer. Chad provides the encouragement and support to push the gala to the next level so the club can raise funds to provide the needed academic, health and leadership skills to community youth. The Boys and Girls Club is grateful for Chad’s hard work, a release said.

Chelsea Oldham, office manager at Kraus-Anderson, is a valuable behind-the-scenes volunteer who has helped the United Way in more ways than can be counted. Chelsea has volunteered for every United Way program, sewed hundreds of face masks for area agencies, made tie blankets for local shelters, coordinated a Holiday Gifts for Kids Kraus-Anderson fundraiser across their service areas, and helped with United Way fishing tournament event logistics. Chelsea's can-do attitude, attention to detail and care for the community helped United Way reach its fundraising goals in 2020 and serve more than 40,000 community members, the release said.