Richard and Peggy Grundmeier have been volunteering at Northwoods Caregivers, a nonprofit agency, since January 2016. They help drive a majority of the Kelliher, Blackduck and Northome clients to and from appointments. According to the Grundmeiers, the most rewarding thing about volunteering is helping people out that need it. They have done everything from shoveling sidewalks to feeding cats. Combined, Richard and Peggy have driven 30,512 miles. The Grundmeier's dedication to serving the northern communities has enabled many individuals to safely remain in their homes. Northwoods Caregivers is very fortunate to have volunteer drivers like them, a release said.

Amy Granlund started volunteering at Headwaters Science Center in 2010 and has been a powerhouse ever since. Her science background and communication skills have enhanced HSC's programs and presentations with firsthand science experience. Her many contributions include assisting with Crazy Days, Science Club, Boo Fest, birthday parties and special events. She sees what needs to be done and steps up to do it. HSC loves Amy for all she has done for the health and wellbeing of the animals, especially the raptors. She is brave, caring and knowledgeable about the specialized care these birds require and her dedication is obvious, the release said.