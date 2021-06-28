PUPOSKY -- A GoFundMe page has been created by the daughter of a man whose Puposky home was destroyed by a fire on June 14 to try to rebuild it.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 14, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 23884 Knutsen Road in Puposky, according to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood.

The resident, Connie Freeman, suffered minor injuries after a house fire broke out earlier in the morning. The house was deemed a total loss. At the time, Beltrami County was currently under extreme fire danger risk due to weather conditions.

“The house was uninsured at the time of fire, leaving a complete loss with nowhere to turn,” Aubrey Freeman, the daughter of the homeowner, told the Pioneer. “I am trying to spread the news of a GoFundMe set up to help support my father. He is a disabled senior that is in need of help, he has lived in Puposky for over 10 years. We are looking for any donations that will help aid in the rebuilding of a home.”

As of Monday, June 28, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $1,860.

“As many of you probably know, my father has always been my No. 1 support. He has always been such a kind and compassionate human to everyone he meets, he would give you the shirt off his back if that’s what you needed,” Freeman wrote. “On early June 14, my father’s house caught fire in rural Minnesota. Thankfully both he and his girlfriend were able to make it out in time with minimal injuries. The house was deemed a total loss, irreplaceable items and memories gone forever.

"Unfortunately due to the timing of the property transfer, there was no insurance on the property, leaving my father homeless. Please help with aiding in the long road to rebuilding. If you are able to help support him in any way that would be most appreciated as he has lost everything.”

At the time of the fire, firefighters found the two-story house engulfed in heavy fire and intense smoke conditions throughout the building. Due to fire conditions inside the home, firefighters went into a defensive mode, attacking the fire from outside, the release said.

Twenty Bemidji firefighters were at the scene for three hours with eight pieces of equipment. The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Alaska Township Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric.