The team received many top awards including; the duo of Nakeema Ray and Makenna Schmidt earned third place overall, Nakeema Ray earned fourth place overall for her tap solo, Ridge Flatness earned third place overall for his tap solo, Clara Hoyum earned second place overall for her tap solo as well as Miss Photogenic, Maya Schmidt earned first place overall for her hip-hop solo, teen hip-hop small group earned second place overall and the senior lyrical small group earned second place overall.

All dance routines were choreographed by Randie Blumhagen, Makenna Schmidt, Sonja DeSario and Sylvia Borash.