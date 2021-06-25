Connie has worked with many terminally ill people, soaking their feet, trimming their toenails, performing tasks other people prefer not to do and loving those tasks. Now nearly 80, she misses her work as a nurse. “I can’t do it all anymore,” she said, but she still visits people and sits with hospice patients.

COVID restrictions last year put a damper on most of the things Connie loves to do -- visiting people and sharing freshly baked cookies. But the time at home during the COVID-19 shutdown brought memories of another pandemic to mind -- the polio pandemic of 1949-52.

Born the first of five children to Fritz and Elsie Swenson in Lake Lillian, Minn., Connie attended a country school and graduated from Bird Island High School. At 17, she moved to Excelsior where her aunt and uncle had found a job for her, taking care of Jane, a polio patient confined to a wheelchair. Connie was paid $15 per week and room and board. She’d had no formal training before starting the job but said, “I had helped raise four siblings and was responsible -- right off the farm from baling hay and milking cows.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes the polio virus as “very contagious,” but Connie never met a polio victim whose disease had spread to any family members. The virus, according to the CDC, “can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis,” and many polio patients remained alive through the use of an “iron lung.” Connie wore no mask or gloves when caring for her patients, but she washed her hands carefully and frequently.

While caring for Jane, Connie met other polio patients and befriended them. One was Helen Dahlheim, who had lived at home in an iron lung for 10 years. After nine or 10 months of caring for Jane, Connie took a job with Helen and cared for her for two years. Her job included cooking, cleaning, doing laundry and helping tend to the family’s two school-age children, while their father worked for the Northland Ice Cream Company.

“Helen was kind and loving,” Connie said, “and so appreciative.” Helen had a trach and catheter and relied on her iron lung for every breath and on Connie for keeping her trach clean, bathing her, washing her hair, helping her to eat and drink, emptying her bedpans.

Mirrors mounted on the iron lung in which she lay allowed Helen to see all around the room and through the windows to the outside. A book rack attached to the machine allowed her to read, which she did throughout the day, but each time she came to the end of a page, someone had to turn it for her. Connie was usually her page-turner, too.

The children were pretty independent and entertained themselves, Connie said. The house was in the country on four or five acres, and the family had a donkey and a pony. Helen was the only child of parents who came each Monday -- wash day -- to sit with her while Connie did the laundry in the basement and the children were at school. Helen confided in Connie that she feared her father might one day “pull the plug” when he came to visit. She could speak softly, but if she needed to get Connie’s attention when she was out of the room, Helen clicked her tongue.

The police and fire department were on alert and always showed up at the house if the electricity went out, which meant someone -- usually Connie -- had to operate the big leather bellows by hand to maintain the pressure inside the iron lung -- an exhausting job. One day, Helen’s husband bought a backup generator for the iron lung. The company that sold the generator took a picture of Connie caring for her patient and used the photo in a full-page ad. Connie was paid $50 for the photo; Helen, $100.

A woman with a strong sense of purpose and deep spiritual strength, Connie often felt she could be doing more. “I didn’t think I was doing enough for mankind,” she said, so she volunteered at the VA hospital on Saturdays.

“They liked me and eventually hired me and put me through an LP-type program -- GS5 -- a government thing.” She worked on the surgical floor and learned nursing skills. “We did RN work back then,” she recalled. She worked there from 1962-1967 and saved her retirement money to attend a Bible college that her pastor at church had started in California.

She attended two years of Bible college and earned a certificate that prepared her for the mission field. She pictured herself working with lepers in Africa or joining the Peace Corps, but nursing was her calling and nurses were needed everywhere. She moved back to Minnesota and applied at nursing schools. Although her training and experience at the VA had been extensive, she was not a certified LPN.

After not getting into two schools, she applied to Metropolitan Junior College in Minneapolis and prayed for an answer with the understanding that, whatever the decision was, she would accept it and it would guide her. She was accepted at Metropolitan but had no money to go to school and prayed again: “Lord, you got me this far…”

Connie’s third in-home nursing job was caring for Mrs. Bannister, a woman with severe arthritis. She worked for her for four years while attending school and completing her registered nurse training. William Bannister, the woman’s husband, had an important job with Standard Oil and employed a yard man, a cook, a cleaning woman, and Connie, but the couple lived simply.

Mr. Bannister often gave her tips or bonuses that helped her pay for her schooling. On her days off, she baked cookies and delivered them to friends. When Mr. Bannister asked her why she did it, he was impressed by her generosity and insisted on purchasing all of the ingredients she needed to bake the cookies.

Connie never intended to marry, even after she met and dated Herb Johnshoy for four years. But when he took a job in Bemidji and moved away, she realized she was in love and married Herb. She started working at the Bemidji Hospital in 1973 and frequently prayed for affirmation that she was “in the right place.” Each prayer was answered with a sign -- often a comment from a patient or a unique sighting of a deer, confirming what she believes: “I was born to be a nurse.”

She continued her career in Bemidji, 30 more years of nursing on the second floor medical/surgical floor, and retired in 2008 with a big retirement send-off, much appreciation, and a beautiful quilt with pieces from coworkers and friends to signify the contributions Connie had made, the lives she’d affected, and the comfort and care she’d provided as a nurse for 43 years.

When Herb had a stroke and then was diagnosed with colon cancer, she nursed him as she had nursed so many until he died eight years ago. Although Connie is no longer employed as a nurse, she continues to provide comfort and care whenever and wherever she can.