BEMIDJI -- American Legion Post No. 14 held a "Red White and Blue for You and You and You" event at the Hampton Inn on Sunday, June 13, for area youth to learn about American flag rules and etiquette.

Post No. 14 Commander Joe Vene officiated and Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince gave opening remarks. Those who attended the event had the opportunity to learn about flag rules, etiquette and respect for what the flag represents, a release said.

Members of the American Legion Honor Guard also performed a proper flag folding for attendees to watch. Following the event, all youth ages 6-16 were formally presented an American flag with a staff and mounting hardware to take home, the release said.