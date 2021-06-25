The Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Ken K. Thompson and the United Way are recognizing “Someone Special Volunteers” who have made significant contributions to the community.

Ashley Smith has assisted with Hope House activities, conducted a “Healthy Steps” group, redesigned the Bemidji Area Mental Health Resource List for easier searches, conducted client and community surveys, designed fundraising tools, given Facebook ideas and assisted clients with goal progress. Ashley is organized, creative, loyal and dedicated, a release said.

Diane has volunteered at the Bemidji Senior Center for 10 years. She serves on the board of directors and the gift shop committee, volunteers in the Senior Creations Gift Shop, and manages the gift shop inventory and payment to our senior gift shop vendors. The Center is grateful for Diane's continued dedication, the release said.