Darrell Magoon is compassionate towards participants at Adult Day Services and always works to make each one feel special. He shares his gift of playing his accordion during lunch. He has a big heart to serve participants, he is kind, thoughtful and willing to do whatever is needed. The Adult Day Services family is blessed to have him, a release said.

Nikki Brink, Chief Operations Officer for First National Bank of Bemidji, has been an incredible asset to the United Way and the community. Serving as board president to the United Way during COVID-19 meant that Nikki was a listening ear and an initiator, as the United Way worked through problems and solutions to help the community. Nikki’s leadership shined through in big and small ways, doing everything from helping start the United Way Emergency Fund that eventually raised $175,000, to helping unload a semi-truck of food for Community Table. Nikki’s leadership, care and collaborative approach helped United Way serve over 40,000 community members in 2020, the release said.