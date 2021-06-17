BEMIDJI -- Motorcyclists gathered at Marketplace Foods on Sunday, June 6, to kick off the 15th annual Ride for the Troops event to show appreciation for military service members and frontline workers.

The day started with breakfast at Marketplace and was followed by the motorcycle ride, which included 330 riders. Lunch and raffle drawings at the Eagles Club wrapped up the event. Proceeds from the event benefited military service members and their families in the area who are currently deployed or facing hardships, a release said.

Frontline workers recognized at this year's ride included staff from Sanford Health, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Cass Lake Indian Health Services.

Recognized Sanford Bemidji staff:

Sue Anderson, certified nurse practitioner

Dawn Cullifer, surgical nurse

Rick Hoff, anesthetist

Brian DeWitt, registered nurse

Kayla DeWitt, certified nursing assistant

Recognized Bemidji Ambulance Service staff:

Jake Howard, paramedic

Mona Glassman, EMT

Troy Mayer, fire and police paramedic

Elena Brustad, nurse

Traci Knowlton, licensed practical nurse

Recognized Cass Lake Indian Health Services staff: