BEMIDJI -- Motorcyclists gathered at Marketplace Foods on Sunday, June 6, to kick off the 15th annual Ride for the Troops event to show appreciation for military service members and frontline workers.
The day started with breakfast at Marketplace and was followed by the motorcycle ride, which included 330 riders. Lunch and raffle drawings at the Eagles Club wrapped up the event. Proceeds from the event benefited military service members and their families in the area who are currently deployed or facing hardships, a release said.
Frontline workers recognized at this year's ride included staff from Sanford Health, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Cass Lake Indian Health Services.
Recognized Sanford Bemidji staff:
- Sue Anderson, certified nurse practitioner
- Dawn Cullifer, surgical nurse
- Rick Hoff, anesthetist
- Brian DeWitt, registered nurse
- Kayla DeWitt, certified nursing assistant
Recognized Bemidji Ambulance Service staff:
- Jake Howard, paramedic
- Mona Glassman, EMT
- Troy Mayer, fire and police paramedic
- Elena Brustad, nurse
- Traci Knowlton, licensed practical nurse
Recognized Cass Lake Indian Health Services staff:
- Rebekah Fineday, Emergency Department registered nurse and eight-year U.S. Air Force veteran