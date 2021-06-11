"COVID-19 didn't stop these five boys and their families from enjoying the Lion Cub Scout program," a release said. "The boys and their parents didn't mind wearing masks and distancing at meetings, and using their family computers to join Zoom meetings when times got rough."

According to the release, not one boy missed a meeting which allowed all scouts to receive an attendance pin.

"It was truly an exciting evening, as each boy sporting their new Cub Scout uniform crossed the bridge and became a Tiger Cub," the release said.