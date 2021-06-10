Even though she grew up in Bemidji, the new executive director of Concordia Language Villages did not attend the world-renowned camp on Turtle River Lake.

Mary Maus Kosir, a 1985 Bemidji High School graduate, is making up for that lost opportunity this week. After taking over as CLV’s executive director last fall, Maus Kosir is spending this week as a camper at Waldsee, the German village. On June 20, the first official campers will arrive for the first time since summer 2019.

“Even though I grew up in Bemidji, born and raised, I really did not take advantage of Concordia Language Villages,” Maus Kosir said. “I studied abroad in college and studied some German in college. But I think sometimes what’s in your backyard isn’t maybe as attractive. So it’s one of the things I really want to work on. I want to make sure that we’re partnering in the Bemidji community in ways where there’s a win-win all around. There’s so much more I think we can be doing in the Bemidji area, and I look forward to helping figure that out in the next year.”

After graduating from BHS, where she was on the student council, the debate team and the basketball cheerleading squad, Maus Kosir earned her undergraduate degree in German and English at the College of St. Benedict. She went on to the University of Minnesota to obtain her master’s degree in education policy and administration. She was also the recipient of a Fulbright in Austria and Bosch Fellow in Germany.

Maus Kosir spent more than 20 years at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management as both director of international programs and assistant dean of the undergraduate program.

She also was the founder and CEO of WholeMe LLC, a company that makes healthful snacks. She started the venture in 2013 after her husband, Michael, was diagnosed with Type I diabetes, but sold the business two years ago and continues to assist the new owners in an advisory role.

Maus Kosir’s home is in St. Paul, but she will be spending much of the summer in Bemidji, where her mother, Margaret Maus, still lives.

“I’ve been coming up to Bemidji pretty regularly since I took the job,” Mary said.

After a quiet 2020 when no camps were held, Concordia Language Villages will be bustling again this year. Things will still be different from normal as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

“This summer our footprint is a little smaller,” Maus Kosir said. “We’re going to be using one of the leased sites in the Cass Lake area, but other than that we’re sort of managing with our primary campus on Turtle River Lake.”

A typical summer includes multiple other leased sites around the state.

“We’re focusing primarily on three- and four-week camps,” Maus Kosir said. “The students are going to be podded in smaller groups, and because they’re there for such a long time, it allows us to mitigate more closely as we get started and do some COVID testing. Having these longer camps just allows us a little more breathing room for that.”

CLV’s popular International Day will not be held this year, but Maus Kosir hopes to be able to offer some sort of virtual opportunities for people to participate.

“It’s really a rebuilding year for us,” she said. “Fiscally the past 18 months have just been incredibly difficult on our organization. Like many other organizations, we had layoffs and furloughs. It was a difficult year. So we are in the process of building back staff to full capacity. We’re really positioned in a way that sets us up for success.”

She said about 1,000 villagers from all areas of the United States will take part this summer and a staff of about 300 is in place to welcome them.

After her week as a villager, Maus Kosir looks forward to greeting the first camper and introducing them to the community where she grew up.

“I love the area so much,” she said. “I really love being back up there and running into familiar faces even more frequently. It’s been really nice to reconnect.”