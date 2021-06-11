Longtime volunteer Becky Dean has been creating fun, scientific and seasonal window displays for Headwaters Science Center for more than 15 years. She uses the Science Centers collections, eclectic equipment and her own imagination to create scenes that are playful and unique. Her attention to detail and sense of humor combine to make a window display with sight gags and science jokes that are really a hoot, a release said.

Karla Schumacher has volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club since summer 2018 and creates joy with each day she spends at the Club. After trying different projects, Karla found her perfect fit volunteering in an administrative role, keeping the club running smoothly. She learns new programs and takes on all tasks willingly. What matters most about Karla is how much she cares about the club kids and staff. She fully believes in and supports the club's mission. Karla shares her love generously, and everyone at the club is so grateful for Karla’s kind spirit and selfless service, the release said.