Eighth-grader Brooke Kemp sings alto in choir and her favorite thing about it is the feeling of being a part of a family and having supportive people around her. She also loves to sing and experiment with her voice, and choir allows her to do that. Brooke’s future goal is to continue to study music after high school as a profession or just for fun, a release said.

Seventh-grader Owen Augustine plays the French horn in band, which he said chose because he wanted to try something different after starting on trumpet in sixth grade, plus he loves its sound. What Owen enjoys most about band is all of the different instruments and being able to make music with others. Owen’s future goals include becoming an amazing French Horn player and being able to play any music that is handed to him, the release said.

Sixth-grader Annabell Durant-Belcourt plays viola in orchestra and her favorite type of music to play is fun and suspenseful. What she enjoys about orchestra is the sound of a group playing together in tune. Annabell’s future goals for music are to be able to look at a piece of music and play it without hesitation. Annabell was chosen by her teacher for her fantastic attitude, hard work and great communication skills, the release said.