Bemidji Boys and Girls Club receives $500 donation
The Bemidji Sunrise Rotary Club recently donated $500 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.
Written By:
Pioneer Staff Report |
Pictured from left: Bemidji Sunrise Rotary Club Membership Chair Greg Roberts, Immediate Past President Keith Gora, President Wendy Otness, Board member David Knudson, Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Andrea Kent and President-elect Craig Clark. Submitted photo.
