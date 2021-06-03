Certificates were awarded to the following students: Matthew Gladen for 3D Art, Savannah Tomlinson for Drawing, Caitlynn Wittner for Photography, Colter Clement for 2D Mixed Media, Damian Berg for Digital Art, Quinn Karger for People's Choice, Greta Smith for Ceramics, Kendra Merseth for Painting, Leah Lucas for Printmaking and Sophia Jones for 2D Mixed Media.