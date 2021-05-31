BEMIDJI -- Nearly a hundred people gathered at the Frohn Eastside Cemetery on Monday for its annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring those who have given their lives in the line of service for their country.

Members of the Cass Lake American Legion Honor Guard marched in single file led by Commander John Persell and stood at attention while Ted Bogda, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who fought in Vietnam, gave a short speech.

"We remember today those who gave the last full measure of devotion," Bogda said during his message. "In doing this they gave us something that put us forever in their debt."

The Honor Guard then gave a rifle salute followed by the playing of "Taps" by Honor Gaurd bugler Mike Kornezos Jr.

Many families brought potted plants or bouquets of flowers to the gravesite of their loved ones and stayed to visit after the ceremony, sharing stories and happy memories with one another.