When Rita (Whiting) Lauderbaugh read a recent story about the Bemidji Pioneer celebrating 125 years of being in business, she claimed a little piece of the Pioneer’s history for herself and her siblings.

Rita, her brothers Jack, Tom, Tim, Pat, and sister Nancy all delivered papers for the Pioneer when they were young -- a duration of young Whitings extending more than two decades.

When Rita was a little girl growing up on the west side of Lake Irving, her brother Jack got paper routes for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Bemidji Pioneer. Jack loved the job, so when Rita was about 10 years old, she started to deliver papers. Over the next several years, all of her siblings followed suit -- some enjoying the experience more than others. As one outgrew the job, the next in line took it. Seven decades later, Rita reflects on her years as a papergirl.

Rita’s route in the late 1940s, early 1950s included about 30 households in the Lake Irving neighborhood. The routine started with picking up her stack of papers at the Pioneer office on Beltrami Avenue and Fifth Street after school. Rita said that everybody waited in line in the basement printing press room to pick up their papers, breathing in the sweet smell of the ink and watching the papers move off the line.

Delivery meant putting a paper inside the door of each subscriber. No bicycle fly-by or poorly placed toss toward a front porch as portrayed in the movies. By the time she completed her route, Rita put on at least two miles (not counting driveways and walks or cuts across lawns (or snow) to get from the road to the houses.

The route started in the late afternoon and extended into the dinner hour. Like the postal creed, the papergirl (or paperboy) worked in snow, sleet, rain and heat. Rita’s parents didn’t take her or her siblings by car around the route, regardless of the weather. Her older brother Jack remembers delivering papers on a -40 degree day, listening to the trees pop and crack in the freezing air.

“In the winter, when the snow would get crusty,” Rita said. “I remember being able to walk (on top of the snow) right over a fence into the yard that I had to deliver to so I didn't have to go back off to the road.” Rita dressed appropriately: raincoat and ”buckle boots,” and brought an umbrella to keep the papers dry.

Her older brother Jack enjoyed delivering papers and took time to smell the roses along the way. “When Jack delivered,” Rita remembers, “a lot of the customers called because he was a nature study guy and dilly-dallied along the way, looking at leaves and ants in the ground. (The customers would) call and say they hadn't gotten their paper yet, so Dad would whistle -- I think you could hear him all over the lake!”

Rita was more expedient. She loaded up her canvas shoulder bag with newspapers and ran from house to house. “I loved to run, so I ran,” she says. “I hardly ever walked.”

Fridays were “collection day,” and the young papergirl or boy had to solicit payment for the week’s papers. When Jack, Rita or Nancy delivered, the weekly subscription rate for the Pioneer was 25 cents. Knocking on doors, often at dinner time to ask for money, wasn’t a favorite task for at least two of Rita’s brothers. Sometimes people were grouchy or didn’t answer the door or didn’t have the correct amount and expected the papergirl or boy to have change. By the time Tom delivered papers, the price had risen to 35 cents a week, and Pat, the youngest Whiting, remembers 40 cents.

Tex, the family’s golden lab, often accompanied Rita on her route, and on Fridays, Tex carried the collection book in its mouth. “It got kind of sloppy once,” Rita admits, “but the book had a hardcover.”

When subscribers paid, “we gave them a little ticket that we pulled out of our collection book,” Rita says. And if they didn’t pay? “We kept delivering.” She recalls a few difficult customers. “I think my dad finally had to go down and say something,” Rita said.

By the time Pat had taken over the route, the number of subscribers had grown, so his route was even longer. Pat didn’t waste time. “When they came to the door, he’d say, ‘Collect,’ and that was it,” Rita says. The payments were then turned in to the Pioneer’s front office.

Rita remembers Red Aylesworth on her route. “Whenever I’d go to collect from him, the family was sitting around the supper table. He'd stand up and say, ‘Rita,’ and jiggle his pockets. ‘Do you want the money in my pocket or the 25 cents?’ and I always went for the sure thing. Then he’d take his hands out of his pockets full of change.”

Tom remembers Mrs. Benninghouse’s providing a place to warm up (and freshly baked cookies) between deliveries on freezing cold days. Rita remembers gifts, especially around the holidays, like the small wicker container full of homemade fudge from Mrs. Brown. “I thought it was the most wonderful gift!” she said.

Of the six Whitings, Rita, an avid dog-lover, was the only one ever to have been bitten by a collie. “I lost faith in Lassie,” she said. But worse than the bite was the damage done to a new pair of plaid pants she’d saved up for and bought at the Woolen Mills. The dog’s owner did pay for a new pair, but not the same beautiful plaid.

As for earnings, Rita said, “None of us remember what we made, but it wasn't much,” but the job of paper delivery taught responsibility, dependability, basic money management, and practice in dealing with people. Rita’s papergirl connections led to babysitting jobs in the neighborhood, and, even after several decades have passed, memories that, for Rita, are mostly positive.