BEMIDJI -- Hundreds came out on Saturday, May 22, for the March for Jesus -- a nondenominational event to celebrate knowing Jesus beyond church walls and in the streets of Bemidji.

The event began at JW Smith Elementary School with participants walking south on Minnesota Avenue to Paul Bunyan Park.

“The purpose is that churches come together in unity,” Timothy Pomp, an itinerant local pastor and march organizer, told the Pioneer ahead of the event.

A global event, the March for Jesus 2021 took place in numerous cities across the U.S. and in various countries around the world on Saturday. This year, the theme for the march was "Worthy is the Lamb," drawn from Revelation 5:12.

The March for Jesus began as a series of church-led marches in London, England, in the 1980s. Attracting hundreds of thousands of marchers, the marches quickly spread to the U.S., where the First Nationwide March for Jesus was held in 1992.