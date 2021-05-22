Connor Gano high fives Amber Reisetter, recreation programming and special events assistant for the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, after completing the Superhero Tutu kids loop on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
BEMIDJI -- Young runners were up first for the Superhero Tutu 5K with a kids fun loop around Diamond Point Park on Saturday morning. A full 5K followed with runners dressed in tutus, superhero costumes and capes.
Andrew Gano takes off from the start of the Superhero Tutu 5K on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A group takes off from the start of the Superhero Tutu 5K on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Charlotte Gano runs in the Superhero Tutu 5K on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Amy Gano runs in the Superhero Tutu 5K on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)