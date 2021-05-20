BEMIDJI -- First Lutheran Church of Bemidji recently donated $1,500 from its endowment fund to the Timber Bay Alumni Program.

Timber Bay Director Steve Hanson is currently raising funds to purchase a ministry vehicle for transportation.

Timber Bay is a youth outreach program that has served the Bemidji area for the past 48 years and helps youth create deep, healthy connections with peers and mentors, a release said. The Alumni Program serves 19- to 50-year-olds, many of whom are now raising families of their own.

"The vehicle will be used for driving to meet alumni and their families and to transport alumni to medical appointments, court dates, make trips to Timber Bay Camp and will be useful in many other situations," the release said.