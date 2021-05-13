BEMIDJI -- The First Lutheran Church’s Endowment Fund recently donated $1,000 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf’s mobile food shelf project.
Women United, an organization of United Way, is working with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf to roll out truckload distributions of food to the Kelliher and Blackduck communities. This mobile food delivery -- called ShelfSaver -- will serve low-to-moderate income households in these outlying communities where transportation is a significant barrier in getting to the food shelf, a release said.