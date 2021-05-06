BEMIDJI -- Vitalant hosted a community blood drive on April 27 at the Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji, which helped collect a total of 44 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 45 individuals volunteered to donate blood, 37 of which were able to donate at the blood drive. A total of seven donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor, a release said.

Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to SARS- CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. An initial test is provided to help identify donors who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors, the release said.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.