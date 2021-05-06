"In an effort to close the opportunity gap between metro and rural students Enbridge Energy and the NMRC are working together on this new initiative to do just that.," a release said. "Focussed on reaching rural students Enbridge will be the leading financial partner and has awarded the NMRC approximately $33,000 accounting for almost half of the entire 'R2E2' initiative"

The NMRC’s “R2E2” Initiative is designed around inspiring and nurturing students in STEM from predominantly rural communities. The underlying connection for delivering support to students will be through their individual and teams' participation in the global organization of "FIRST" (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) robotics and locally through the NMRC, the release said.

The R2E2 Initiative contains four major components that fill specific needs identified by their members, which in whole or part are directly related to their rural settings. These components have been categorized into four major components with the initiative. They include Local Robotics Events, the Big Bot Chassis Program, Kitchen Table Programming, and the NMRC Scholarship Program.

In the coming weeks more information will be released about the specific sections of the initiative and how they will impact area students, the release said.