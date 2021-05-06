The NMRC All-Academic Award program recognizes academic excellence based on GPAs for participating high school students in the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference. To earn NMRC All-Academic Team honors, a student must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher for this current year. This honor is open to students in grade levels 9-12, a release said.

The area teams/students include:

Bemidji: Dylan Thomas, Avery Gieser, Abigail Johnson, Abigail Termont, Abigail Burrow, Alya Nemis-Ibrahim, Sophie Riewer and Lily Thomas.

Cass Lake-Bena: Victoria Jensen, Johanna Westlund, Mackenzie Stoebner and Caraira Jensen.

Kelliher: Hailey Brambrink, Evan Waldo, Cooper Brambrink and Gregor Pederson.